Clarke was dealt to Minnesota from New Jersey in exchange for Adam Beckman on Friday.

Clarke made his NHL debut with the Devils on Jan. 6 and managed to play in three top-level games before he was returned to AHL Utica. Clarke finished with 25 goals and 49 points in 67 regular-season games with Utica last season. He'll likely once again spend most of his time in the minors in 2024-25.