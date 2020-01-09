Wild's Greg Pateryn: Activated off IR
The Wild activated Pateryn (groin) off injured reserve Thursday.
Pateryn has yet to play this year due to a groin injury, but it appears as though he's finally healthy enough to make his season debut. The 29-year-old blueliner was a reliable bottom-pairing option for Minnesota in 2018-19, picking up seven points in 80 games, but he won't produce enough offense for fantasy purposes in 2019-20.
