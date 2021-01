Pateryn managed an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Pateryn made his contribution with the secondary helper on Jonas Brodin's first-period tally. After injuries limited Pateryn to only 20 games in 2019-20, the 30-year-old blueliner will try to be a more regular presence in the lineup. He'll likely serve in a rotational role to start the year, with power-play specialist Brad Hunt waiting in the press box after sitting out the season opener as a healthy scratch.