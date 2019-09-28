Wild's Greg Pateryn: All clear for takeoff
Pateryn (lower body) will be in the lineup Sunday when the Wild take on the Jets.
Pateryn has been dealing with a lower-body injury but will return to Minnesota's lineup Sunday for a final tune-up before Opening Night. With just 20 points total over the past two seasons, the veteran blueliner offers little from a fantasy standpoint, but nonetheless it's good to see him back on the ice.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.