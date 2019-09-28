Pateryn (lower body) will be in the lineup Sunday when the Wild take on the Jets.

Pateryn has been dealing with a lower-body injury but will return to Minnesota's lineup Sunday for a final tune-up before Opening Night. With just 20 points total over the past two seasons, the veteran blueliner offers little from a fantasy standpoint, but nonetheless it's good to see him back on the ice.

