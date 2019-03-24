Wild's Greg Pateryn: Brutal in loss
Pateryn was a minus-3 and dished out four hits in Saturday's 5-1 loss versus the Hurricanes.
Pateryn had a tough night defensively, turning pucks over directly leading to Carolina goals. The 28-year-old has hardly been a fantasy asset as of late, producing one point in his past ten games. Perhaps more known for his defense, Pateryn has notched 129 hits and 112 blocks this campaign, but doesn't provide much fantasy value for the rest of the season.
