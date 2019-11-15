Pateryn (groin) wore a non-contact jersey during Friday's practice, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Pateryn is still recovering from the surgery he underwent Oct. 1 to repair a bilateral core muscle tear, but his presence on the ice Friday suggests he's made significant strides in his rehab recently. However, the veteran blueliner will need to be cleared for contact prior to rejoining the lineup, so expect another update on his status once that occurs.