Wild's Greg Pateryn: Facing six-week absence
Pateryn (groin) underwent surgery Tuesday for a bilateral core muscle tear and is expected to miss six weeks.
While the team hasn't officially placed Pateryn on injured reserve, the move should be coming shortly as the 23-man roster limit goes into effect Tuesday. With the veteran sidelined, Carson Soucy figures to snag a spot on the roster, while Brad Hunt should break into the lineup for Opening Night on Thursday. Based on Pateryn's announced timeline, he figures to be on the shelf until mid-November.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.