Pateryn (groin) underwent surgery Tuesday for a bilateral core muscle tear and is expected to miss six weeks.

While the team hasn't officially placed Pateryn on injured reserve, the move should be coming shortly as the 23-man roster limit goes into effect Tuesday. With the veteran sidelined, Carson Soucy figures to snag a spot on the roster, while Brad Hunt should break into the lineup for Opening Night on Thursday. Based on Pateryn's announced timeline, he figures to be on the shelf until mid-November.