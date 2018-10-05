Pateryn had four hits and a shot on goal in 14:24 of ice time in Thursday's loss at Colorado.

Pateryn skated at even in plus-minus in a 4-1 loss, so he added defensive value on the third defesemen pairing with Nick Seeler. Pateryn won't add much on the offensive end, but has value in formats that award hits and blocks.

