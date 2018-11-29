Pateryn (illness) -- who did make the trip to Columbus -- will be re-evalauted following the game-day skate to determine if he can play Thursday.

If Pateryn feels healthy enough to play, he figures to bump Nate Prosser from the lineup. Considering the 28-year-old Pateryn has tallied just one assist in 23 outings, his return is unlikely to make a significant fantasy impact.