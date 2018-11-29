Wild's Greg Pateryn: Game-time decision
Pateryn (illness) -- who did make the trip to Columbus -- will be re-evalauted following the game-day skate to determine if he can play Thursday.
If Pateryn feels healthy enough to play, he figures to bump Nate Prosser from the lineup. Considering the 28-year-old Pateryn has tallied just one assist in 23 outings, his return is unlikely to make a significant fantasy impact.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...