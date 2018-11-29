Wild's Greg Pateryn: Gearing up Thursday
Pateryn (illness) is prepared to return to action against the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Pateryn was originally expected to be a game-time decision, but the defenseman made the trip to Columbus and evidently looked fine Thursday morning. Still, it took Pateryn 23 games to record his first point of the season, so needless to say, he's far off the map in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...