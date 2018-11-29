Pateryn (illness) is prepared to return to action against the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Pateryn was originally expected to be a game-time decision, but the defenseman made the trip to Columbus and evidently looked fine Thursday morning. Still, it took Pateryn 23 games to record his first point of the season, so needless to say, he's far off the map in the fantasy realm.