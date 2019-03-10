Wild's Greg Pateryn: Getting it done defensively
Pateryn has two assists, 21 hits and 18 blocks in his past 10 games.
The 28-year-old wasn't exactly brought in to produce offense, as evidenced by his five points in 67 games this campaign. Pateryn is however, still making his presence felt, as he's racked up 115 hits and 98 blocks. He's averaged just under 17 minutes of ice time and 2 seconds on the power play, so the Wild still value Pateryn, even if he doesn't get coveted ice time on the man-advantage.
