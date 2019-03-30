Wild's Greg Pateryn: Goes wild in win
Pateryn scored a goal on three shots and tossed eight hits in a 3-2 win over the Golden Knights on Friday.
Better late than never for the goal, which was his first of the season to give him six points in 76 games. The eight hits were his highest total in a game this season, giving him 139 for the year. Pateryn also has 113 blocked shots and 96 shots on goal. His deployment is mostly defensive in nature, and even with gaudy peripheral stats, Pateryn's lack of points make him a fantasy non-factor.
