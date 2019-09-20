Wild's Greg Pateryn: Hampered by lower-body issue
According to coach Bruce Boudreau, Pateryn is dealing a lower-body injury, Rachel Blount of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
While Pateryn's injury was originally described as minor, Bourdreau also told reporters that he doesn't know when the blueliner will be cleared to play. The Michigan native shouldn't be expected to suddenly find his offensive game after registering just seven points last year.
