Pateryn snagged a three-year contract from the Wild on Sunday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Minnesota will fork over $2.25 million annually for a depth defenseman to help shore up an inexperienced blue line. In 73 outings with Dallas last season, the 27-year-old tallied just 13 points, so fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on a ton of offensive output from him. However, in formats that aware hits (155) and blocks (148) the Michigan native still has some decent value.