Wild's Greg Pateryn: Heavy play since return
Pateryn has racked up 15 hits and 14 blocks through nine games this season.
The 29-year-old isn't known for his offensive prowess -- he's gone pointless this season -- but he's chipped in other ways. Since returning Jan. 12, Pateryn has appeared in nine of 11 games, and he's averaged 15:44 of ice time in that span. Despite Pateryn's heavy play and stead playing time, the veteran should remain off fantasy radars going forward.
