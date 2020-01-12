Play

Pateryn (groin) will be in the lineup for Sunday's game against Vancouver, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Pateryn will be making his 2019-20 season debut Sunday, replacing Brad Hunt in the lineup. Pateryn's return to the lineup likely won't have a big affect from a fantasy perspective, however, as he had just seven points in 80 games last campaign.

