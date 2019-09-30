Pateryn (lower body) is in danger of starting the 2019-20 campaign on injured reserve, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Pateryn had been dealing with a lower-body for most of Minnesota's training camp, but he was cleared to rejoin the lineup for Sunday's preseason finale against Winnipeg, which seemed to suggest he'd be ready to rock for Thursday's regular-season opener against Nashville. However, the veteran blueliner must have aggravated his injury during that contest, and will now likely miss the first few games of the 2019-20 campaign at a minimum. Brad Hunt is the leading candidate to fill in on the WIld's bottom pairing until Pateryn is ready to return.