Wild's Greg Pateryn: Nearing return
Pateryn (groin) was able to practice fully Monday, potentially paving the way for a return to game action later in the week, Chris Miller of the Star Tribune reports.
Pateryn upgraded to a regular sweater after practicing in a non-contact sweater late last week. He could make his return as soon as Tuesday in Buffalo, though a return Thursday against Colorado seems like a more realistic target.
