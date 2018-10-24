Pateryn is still in pursuit of his first point with the Wild.

Minnesota is eight games into the season without so much as a single goal or assist from Pateryn, who registered a career-high 13 points (one goal, 12 helpers) over 73 games for the Stars in 2017-18. While fantasy owners generally haven't come to expect consistent offense from Pateryn, there are at least two clear contributing factors behind his early-season struggles in the attacking zone. For one, he's only averaging 14:16 of ice time with the Wild -- that's a five-plus-minute drop compared to last season's output in Dallas -- and he's only set seven shots on goal through eight games after hitting the century mark in that category last season. Not a single blueliner for the Wild has collected a point except Jared Spurgeon (four), Mathew Dumba (five) and Ryan Suter (seven) early this season.