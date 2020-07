Pateryn is considered out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

It isn't clear when Pateryn suffered his upper-body injury, but at this point it's safe to assume that he'll miss a significant portion, if not all of Minnesota's training camp. Either way, the 30-year-old vet's status won't impact fantasy players participating in playoff pools, as he only picked up three helpers in 20 appearances during the regular season.