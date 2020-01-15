Wild's Greg Pateryn: Out with lineup snafu
Pateryn will not suit up in Tuesday's road contest against Pittsburgh, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Pateryn was in uniform on the bench, however, he was listed on the official team sheet as a scratch, causing him to leave the ice Monday. Pateryn made his 2019-20 season debut Sunday after recovering from groin surgery, dishing out four hits in 12:27 of ice time. With the 29-year-old leaving the ice, the Wild will be down to five defensemen with Ryan Donato joining the team mid-game as the 13th forward.
