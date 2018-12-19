Wild's Greg Pateryn: Picks a fight in loss
Pateryn finished Tuesday's 4-0 loss to San Jose with five penalty minutes and five blocked shots.
The veteran blueliner has tallied just a single assist in 32 games and holds no value in a fantasy sense. In addition to his secondary scoresheet offerings, coming in the form of a handful of blocked shots and a pair of hits, Pateryn picked a fight with Timo Meier early in the second period.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...