Pateryn finished Tuesday's 4-0 loss to San Jose with five penalty minutes and five blocked shots.

The veteran blueliner has tallied just a single assist in 32 games and holds no value in a fantasy sense. In addition to his secondary scoresheet offerings, coming in the form of a handful of blocked shots and a pair of hits, Pateryn picked a fight with Timo Meier early in the second period.

