Pateryn (groin) will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Canucks, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Pateryn has been removed from injured reserve, but it appears there are still questions about his health. If he's able to suit up against Vancouver, it will be the blueliner's season debut. Expect a decision on Pateryn's status to come down prior to puck drop Sunday.

