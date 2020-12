Pateryn (upper body) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp according to coach Dean Evason, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Pateryn registered three assists, 22 shots and 25 hits in 20 appearances for the club last season. Heading into camp, the 30-year-old blueliner will have to beat out Brad Hunt or Carson Soucy for a spot in the lineup and figures to spend plenty of time watching from the press box.