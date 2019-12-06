Wild's Greg Pateryn: Recalled from conditioning loan
Pateryn (groin) was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Iowa on Friday.
Pateryn remains on injured reserve, so he'll likely still be sidelined for some time. The 29-year-old logged just one game in the minors and could be headed for another stint with Iowa depending on how long his injury issues linger. In his stead, Nick Seeler and Brad Hunt figure to continue holding down the third pairing.
