General Manager Bill Guerin said Sunday that Pateryn (upper body) won't be part of the team's Return to Play program, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Pateryn had already been ruled out indefinitely with the upper-body injury, but this news solidifies the fact that the defenseman won't see the ice again until next season. His omission from the squad won't have an impact from a fantasy perspective, especially considering he only notched three assists in 20 appearances during the regular season.