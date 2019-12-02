Pateryn (groin) was sent down to the AHL for a conditioning assignment by the Wild on Monday.

This news means Pateryn is healthy enough to get back into game action, but he'll first need to get his skating legs under him at the AHL level. He'll almost certainly miss the Wild's next game Tuesday in Florida, but Pateryn could be a candidate to return after that point depending on how he looks at the AHL level.