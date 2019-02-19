Pateryn has two assists while averaging 17:41 of ice time in nine games since the calendar turned to February.

Even though Pateryn is contributing virtually nothing offensively, he is makes his presence felt on the defensive end, racking up eight blocks and 13 hits in the month. The fact that the 28-year-old receives no power-play time just adds to his already middling fantasy value.

More News
Our Latest Stories