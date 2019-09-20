Wild's Greg Pateryn: Slowed by minor injury
Pateryn is dealing with a minor undisclosed injury, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Pateryn may sit out a preseason contest or two, but he isn't in any danger of missing Minnesota's Oct. 3 regular-season opener against Nashville. The 29-year-old blueliner only picked up seven points in 80 games last campaign and can be ignored in all fantasy formats.
