Pateryn is dealing with a minor undisclosed injury, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Pateryn may sit out a preseason contest or two, but he isn't in any danger of missing Minnesota's Oct. 3 regular-season opener against Nashville. The 29-year-old blueliner only picked up seven points in 80 games last campaign and can be ignored in all fantasy formats.

