Pateryn (illness) was meeting with doctors to determine whether he could make the trip to Columbus for Thursday's matchup, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Pateryn was a late scratch against Arizona on Tuesday and while he appears to be heading in the right direction, may be force to sit out another game. Considering the defenseman has just one assist in 23 games and is averaging a mere 14:20 of ice time, his absence from the lineup won't affect most fantasy owners.