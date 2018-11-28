Wild's Greg Pateryn: Status uncertain
Pateryn (illness) was meeting with doctors to determine whether he could make the trip to Columbus for Thursday's matchup, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Pateryn was a late scratch against Arizona on Tuesday and while he appears to be heading in the right direction, may be force to sit out another game. Considering the defenseman has just one assist in 23 games and is averaging a mere 14:20 of ice time, his absence from the lineup won't affect most fantasy owners.
More News
-
Wild's Greg Pateryn: Sitting out due to illness•
-
Wild's Greg Pateryn: Not positioned for success in fantasy•
-
Wild's Greg Pateryn: Four hits in Wild debut•
-
Wild's Greg Pateryn: Headed to Twin Cities•
-
Greg Pateryn: Rumored to Wild in free agency•
-
Stars' Greg Pateryn: Solid in second-pairing role•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...