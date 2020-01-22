Wild's Greg Pateryn: Steady playing time
Pateryn has suited up in four of the past five games since returning from groin surgery Dec. 12.
Pateryn would've seen action in the past five games if it wasn't for a lineup error made by coach Bruce Boudreau in last Tuesday's game that forced Pateryn to sit. The 29-year-old hasn't produced from a fantasy perspective, however, as he's pointless while playing in 15:44 of average ice time. More known for his physical play -- he has eight hits and five blocks thus far -- Pateryn should remain off fantasy radars.
