Wild's Greg Pateryn: Still sidelined
Pateryn (groin) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against Colorado, NHL.com's Jessie Pierce reports.
Pateryn has yet to play this year due to a groin injury, but he finally made his return to practice Monday, so he's definitely trending in the right direction. However, at this juncture there's still no telling when the 29-year-old blueliner might be ready to make his season debut. Once he's given the green light, the 6-foot-3 American will slot into a bottom-four role for the Wild.
