According to coach Bruce Boudreau, Pateryn (groin) "will be out longer" after suffering a setback in his rehab, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Pateryn was originally expected to begin a rehab stint with AHL Iowa later this week, but that's now off the table, and at this point there's no telling when the 29-year-old blueliner might be ready to make his season debut. Nonetheless, Pateryn's only totaled 20 points in 153 games over the past two campaigns and won't be a viable fantasy option whenever he finally receives clearance to rejoin the Wild's lineup.