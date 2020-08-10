Pateryn (upper body) is expected to be ready in December after undergoing surgery, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Fortunately for Pateryn, the NHL will likely be preparing for the start of the 2020-21 campaign come December. The 29-year-old defenseman was limited to just 20 games this year, after starting the campaign on injured reserve with a groin issue. Even if healthy, the Michigan native shouldn't be expected to push for the 20-point mark, making him a low-end fantasy option in nearly all formats.