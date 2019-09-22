Wild's Greg Pateryn: Won't play Sunday
Pateryn (lower body) is not in the lineup for Sunday's preseason game in Colorado, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Bruce Boudreau claims that the injury is minor so Pateryn should still be ready to go for Opening Night in Nashville on Oct. 3. It's unclear whether the 29-year-old blueliner will suit up for another preseason contest before that though.
