Nyquist registered two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville on Thursday.

Nyquist closed out the regular season on a high note, providing a goal and five points over his last three appearances. Even with that strong finish, though, he recorded just 11 goals and 27 points in 51 contests this year. That's down from Nyquist's 2021-22 finish of 18 goals and 53 points in 82 outings.