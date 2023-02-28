Nyquist (upper body) was traded from the Blue Jackets to the Wild on Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.
it's unclear if Nyquist will be able to play before the end of the regular season, but the Wild are banking on him being able to help them in the playoffs. Once he's healthy, Nyquist would likely occupy a middle-six role.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Done for the year•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Out indefinitely•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Won't return to Wednesday's game•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Two points including GWG•
-
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Scores in loss to Predators•