When asked about the possibility of Nyquist (upper body) returning to action Saturday against St. Louis, coach Dean Evason said "Is there a chance? I guess, yeah. Probably one," Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reorts.

Nyquist hasn't played since late January due to an upper-body injury, but it sounds like he's probably at least gotten to the point in his recovery where he can be considered day-to-day moving forward. The 33-year-old vet collected 22 points through 48 contests with Columbus before being traded to Minnesota on Feb. 28. He'll likely slot into a middle-six role whenever he's cleared to make his Wild debut.