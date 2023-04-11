Nyquist scored a goal in the Wild's 4-2 win over Chicago on Monday.

Nyquist has a goal and three points over two games since returning from an upper-body injury that kept him out of the lineup from Jan. 27-April 6. He's collected 11 goals and 25 points in 50 contests this season. That puts him well behind his 2021-22 finish of 18 goals and 53 points in 82 appearances, but now that Nyquist is healthy, he'll look to provide the Wild with some valuable secondary scoring over the course of their playoff run.