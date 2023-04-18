Nyquist logged an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Stars.

Nyquist has been an instant success since he made his Wild debut April 8, producing a goal and five assists over four contests. The 33-year-old was brought in from the Blue Jackets while dealing with an upper-body with the mindset that he would be able to help the Wild's offense in a middle-six role. So far, so good. Look for Nyquist to remain on the third line and second power-play unit throughout the playoffs.