Nyquist (upper body) will make his first appearance with Minnesota on Saturday against St. Louis, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Nyquist was acquired from Columbus at the trade deadline but has yet to suit up for Minnesota while recovering from an upper-body injury. The 33-year-old winger had 10 goals and 22 points in 48 games this year with the Blue Jackets. He'll likely slot into a middle-six role with the Wild down the stretch.