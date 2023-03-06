Nyquist (upper body) hasn't begun skating yet but will travel with the team to meet his new teammates, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports Monday.
Nyquist was originally ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, so fantasy players shouldn't be expecting him back until closer to the playoffs. Still, the fact that Minnesota traded for the winger should be a good indication they are at least expecting him to be ready to play at some point.
