Nyquist was acquired by Minnesota from Nashville on Saturday in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick.

A move involving Nyquist was anticipated after the Predators announced that he wouldn't play Saturday versus the Islanders for trade-related reasons. The 35-year-old has nine goals and 21 points in 57 appearances in 2024-25. That's a steep decline from his 75-point showing in 2023-24, but it's not an entirely shocking drop given how much of an outlier his 75-point campaign was -- he's hit the 50-point mark just three other times in his career, and his next best campaign offensively was 2018-19 when he recorded 60 points. Nyquist will probably serve in a middle-six capacity and might see some power-play ice time in Minnesota.