Nyquist logged two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Nyquist returned from an upper-body injury that kept him out of action for over two months. He showed off his playmaking by setting up Frederick Gaudreau (on the power play) and Jared Spurgeon for second-period tallies. Nyquist will bolster the Wild's wing depth heading into the playoffs. He has 24 points, 97 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-10 rating through 49 contests between the Wild and the Blue Jackets this season.