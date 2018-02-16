Wild's Gustav Olofsson: Contributes sixth assist
Olofsson posted his sixth assist in 19:02 of ice time in Thursday's loss to Washington.
Olofsson has been on a roll with four assists in his last five games. He's been getting steady ice time with Jonas Brodin injured, averaging 19:53 over his last five games.
