Olofsson left Thursday's game against the Stars due to an apparent injury after logging just 4:22 of ice time, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

The specific nature of Olofsson's injury remains a mystery, but Minnesota should release an update on his status ahead of Saturday's game in Dallas. Either way, there likely aren't many fantasy owners monitoring the 23-year-old blueliner's availability, as he's only tallied eight assists in 40 games this campaign.