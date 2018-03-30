Wild's Gustav Olofsson: Exits with apparent injury
Olofsson left Thursday's game against the Stars due to an apparent injury after logging just 4:22 of ice time, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
The specific nature of Olofsson's injury remains a mystery, but Minnesota should release an update on his status ahead of Saturday's game in Dallas. Either way, there likely aren't many fantasy owners monitoring the 23-year-old blueliner's availability, as he's only tallied eight assists in 40 games this campaign.
More News
-
Wild's Gustav Olofsson: Stuck on bench again•
-
Wild's Gustav Olofsson: Contributes sixth assist•
-
Wild's Gustav Olofsson: Struggling to find role•
-
Wild's Gustav Olofsson: Healthy scratch Saturday•
-
Wild's Gustav Olofsson: Retreats to press box•
-
Wild's Gustav Olofsson: Will see time at forward Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...