Wild's Gustav Olofsson: Healthy scratch Saturday
Olofsson was a healthy scratch in Saturday's loss to Washington, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Olofsson, Kyle Quincey and Mike Rikley have been rotating off days at the bottom of the Minnesota depth chart on the blue line. Olofsson had missed some games recently due to an injury, but this looks like a healthy scratch.
