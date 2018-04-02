Wild's Gustav Olofsson: Not traveling with team
Olofsson (concussion) still isn't skating and won't join the Wild for the start of their upcoming road trip, Sarah McLellan of the Star-Tribune reports.
That means Olofsson won't play against the Oilers on Monday or the Ducks on Wednesday. However, the Swede could potential return Thursday against the Kings, although even that feels unlikely. Since the 23-year-old only has eight points, all assists, this season, fantasy owners should probably not be too concerned.
