Wild's Gustav Olofsson: Retreats to press box
Olofsson will cede a start to Kyle Quincey on Saturday against the Blackhawks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Quincey reportedly had been dealing with some type of injury that kept him out of the last two games, but either way, this only affects the depth of Minnesota's defensive core.
